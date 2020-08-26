Mount Pleasant PD investigating shots fired call off Rifle Range Road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating a shooting that happened off Rifle Range Road early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, officers responded to reports of shots being fires just before 2:30 a.m.

Police discovered ammunition cases in the roadway, which included seven .40 caliber casings and four 9mm casings scattered in front of a residence.

The also found a bullet trail which led to the front porch of the home, through the siding, and ricocheted off a metal chair and the storm door. There were also three bullet holes in the siding of the home, to the right of the front door.

The report stated that the resident also told police gunshots were heard early Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m.