QUANTICO, Va. (WCBD)- A lieutenant with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) graduated from the FBI National Academy last week, joining the 285th class.

Lt. Stafford was one of 247 law enforcement officers to graduate from the prestigious academy in Quantico, Va. on March 16.

“We are very proud of Lieutenant Stafford’s dedication to developing his professional leadership knowledge and abilities,” MPPD Chief Mark Arnold said.

The National Academy is a 10-week program that offers training in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. It is held at the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

In order to be accepted into the National Academy, participants must have a proven record of professionalism in their agency, complete a written application, a medical examination, and a physical fitness test. On average, participants have at least 21 years of law enforcement experience.

The graduating class was comprised of individuals from 47 states and the District of Columbia, 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.