MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working to raise money for a nonprofit organization that provides services to young survivors of sex trafficking.

Sgt. Robert Blaschke and the department’s Team 1 partnered with Doors to Freedom as part of its HER Community Cares Challenge during Child Abuse Awareness month to raise $2,500 to provide additional resources to victims.

The home – located in an undisclosed area of the Lowcountry – provides schooling, counseling, and vocational services along with food, clothing, and shelter to young women who are between the ages of 12 to 18.

It’s the only residential facility in South Carolina that serves the population of female minor survivors.

Sgt. Blaschke said the group is working to secure a second home to help serve girls who are 18 to 21, who often must leave the housing before they are ready because of regulations.

“A lot of times when they hit 18, because of regulations they can’t stay there, but they are not ready to go back into regular society, they need more time. And right now, they don’t have that option,” he said.

Adding a second home for adults would give them more time to adjust and prepare for the everyday world. While the organization already has a property, they are awaiting additional DSS licensing and approval.

Once complete, they will need to work on additional funding to staff the home.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to help make a difference in the lives of these girls who have likely experienced more trauma in their short lives than most people will experience in their entire lives,” said Sgt. Ashley Croy, public information officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report in 2019 ranked the United States number three in the world for human trafficking. An alarming ranking that Sgt. Croy and her department needed to raise awareness.

“Number three was an important number that jumped out to me, because, although in Mount Pleasant we don’t have any reported crimes of sex trafficking, maybe someone is going to hear about this that is a victim of sex trafficking, and they are going to reach out to Doors to Freedom and get that help they deserve,” she said.

While the nonprofit’s overall goal is $20,000, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is working to raise $2,500 through its initiative. Those who want to support the cause can click here to donate.