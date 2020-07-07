Mount Pleasant PD responded to more than 200 automotive crashes last month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to more than 200 automotive collisions last month.

June data released by the department on Tuesday revealed officers responded to 218 crashes in the month of June.

Police say most of the crashes occurred between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., with Tuesday and Monday being the days with the most incidents.

According to the department, the top collision causing violations were following too closely, failure to yield the right of way and driving too fast for conditions.