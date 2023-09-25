MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A retired Mount Pleasant Police Department K-9 has died.

K-9 Thor was sworn in as an officer in 2014 and served as a dual purpose K-9, trained for patrol work and narcotic detection. He also participated in numerous educational events and town functions, according to the department.

Thor was born in the Netherlands and was half German Shepherd and half Belgian Malinois.

The K-9 was awarded First Responder of the Month by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce in December 2019 for assisting in the apprehension of a suspect in the Wando Crossing Shopping Center.

Department leaders say he also helped rescue overdose victims and assisted with an armed robbery arrest and a burglary prosecution.

“When K-9 Thor wasn’t working, he was devoted to his family and referred to as a “big softy,” the department said.

K-9 Thor was retired on March 9, 2021, after seven years of dedicated service. The four-legged officer died peacefully at his home.