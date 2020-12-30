Mount Pleasant PD searching for grand larceny suspect

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for a grand larceny suspect.

Police are working to locate 30-year-old DeAngelo Devon McFadden, who they say is wanted for grand larceny and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

McFadden is described is 5’06” in height and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.