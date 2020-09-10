Mount Pleasant PD searching for man in Walmart armed robbery case

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, 53-year-old Anthony “Andy” Lee Smith is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened at the Walmart on Highway 17.

Smith is also being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jail records show Smith has been arrested numerous times in the past for shop lifting, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and other crimes.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Ballentine at 843-884-4176 or JBallentine@tompsc.com.