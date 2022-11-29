UPDATE: Police say the juvenile has been found safe.

—

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Police said Scott Collin Treadaway, 12, was last seen Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Pearl Avenue.

Treadaway is described as 4’10”, 100 lbs, and has blonde hair.

“He was last seen wearing red plaid shorts and an unknown colored shirt,” police said.

If you’ve seen him, or know where the missing juvenile may be, you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s dispatch center at 843-743-7200.