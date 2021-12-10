Mount Pleasant PD searching for missing/endangered woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a missing woman who they consider an ‘endangered adult.’

Police said Patricia M. Morris, 80, was last seen at the REV Federal Credit Union on Park West Boulevard around 2:00 p.m.

She was reported missing by her family and has a history of dementia and other health concerns.

Morris was seen leaving the credit union while driving a dark gray 2008 Ford Escape (SC license plate 51565W). She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176.