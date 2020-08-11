Mount Pleasant PD searching for suspect in Monday evening carjacking

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday around 7:00 p.m.

Officers say the incident occurred in the area of Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector.

According to police, an unknown person approached the victim while they were stopped in traffic and entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking. Police say the vehicle was recovered later but the suspect was not found.

Anyone who may have information about the crime is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176.