Mount Pleasant PD searching for Utility Terrain Vehicle and trailer stolen from apartment complex

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in the Town of Mount Pleasant say they need your help after a UTV and trailer were stolen from an apartment complex.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a Mahindra XTV5 Utility Terrain Vehicle and 16’ Superior trailer were stolen sometime between September 11th and September 14th.

Officers say the UTV was equipped with a Honda generator on the front and a Q-CameraBox welded to the back. The UTV displays an L. Dean Weaver decal on the front.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Buono at 843-884-4176 or SBuono@tompsc.com.

Editor’s note: Photos of the equipment, which were provided by the department, are similar make, model, and color. They are not the actual stolen items.