MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will be accepting donations this week for local families in need for the upcoming holidays.

Officers will be collecting items on Friday at Lowes Foods on Highway 41 between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

They say donations can range from cereal to canned fruits, beef stew, rice, dry pasta to shampoo, soap, toilet paper, and other non-perishable items.