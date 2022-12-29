MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will conduct several traffic checkpoints on New Year’s Eve to combat unsafe driving.

At least three locations were chosen for checkpoints based on yearly DUI analysis, including repeat bar offenders and the number of DUI collisions.

A checkpoint on Ben Sawyer Boulevard will be active between 11:00 p.m. and midnight. Another will be in place between midnight at 1:00 a.m. along West Coleman Boulevard, and a third checkpoint will be staged along Isle of Palms Connector somewhere between Highway 17 and Hungry Neck Boulevard from 1:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

By placing some of these checkpoints near key locations, authorities hope it will send a message to establishments to encourage vigilant service.

They also said the Ravenel Bridge is a location with the most DUI collisions and they are also seeing an increase in offenders coming from the Isle of Palms.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.