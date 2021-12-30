Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic checkpoints, crackdown on dangerous drivers over NYE

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is cracking down on dangerous drivers heading into the new year.

Officers will be conducting traffic safety enforcement beginning Thursday through New Year’s Day where they will work to reduce the number of impaired drivers, distracted driving, speeding and other “risky driving behaviors,” according to the department.

Locations for traffic safety checkpoints include:

Mathis Ferry Road at Whipple Road near Lucy Beckham High School – 9:00 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.

Coleman Blvd and Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. – 10:40 p.m.

Chuck Dawley Blvd at Bowman Road – 11:00 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

US Hwy 17 at Dragoon Drive – 12:00 a.m. – 12:40 a.m.

“We encourage everyone to have a plan and not to drive if drinking,” officers said.

Mount Pleasant PD encourages anyone who sees an impaired driver to contact law enforcement by calling 843-743-7200. “Your actions could help save someone’s life,” they said.

Safe driving tips from the National Traffic Safety Highway Administration (NTSHA.gov):

1. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

2. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

3. If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

4. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

5. Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.