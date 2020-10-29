Mount Pleasant PD to conduct traffic safety checkpoints on Halloween night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints Halloween night.

The department’s traffic bureau will be stationed on the Isle of Palms between US Hwy 17 and Hungryneck Blvd from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Another location includes Coleman Blvd. and Fairmont Drive from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Longpoint Road between Egypt Road and Whipple Road from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies are required by law to publicize checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.