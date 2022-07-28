MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on August 2.

National Night Out aims to strengthen the bond between law enforcement agencies and the community through block party-style events throughout the county. The event is typically held on the first Tuesday in August.

The community is invited to spend time with Mount Pleasant officers and the department’s community partners at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Memorial Park from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd.

There will be live music, food, giveaways, and plenty of activities for kids like jump castles.