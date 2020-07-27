Mount Pleasant PD to launch distracted driving enforcement campaign this week

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant are kicking off a distracted driving campaign this week.

The goal is to lower the amount of crashes or collisions caused by distracted drivers.

Officers will pair up in both marks and unmarked vehicles to collect evidence of people driving while using their mobile devices.

“One of the biggest complaints I get about traffic in Mount Pleasant is the number of distracted drivers on the roadway,” said Lt. Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Division. “We want to reduce the number of collisions caused by distracted driving during this enforcement campaign and bring to light how dangerous it is to even glance at your phone while driving.”

Tickets will range from $25.00 to $270.00 depending on the type of violation.

The campaign will run through the end of August.