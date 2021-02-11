Mount Pleasant PD warns about scam emails that appear to be from familiar sources

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are warning about a scam that could impact your bank account.

Police say they’ve seen a variation of a common scam that has been going around this week. It comes after a citizen received an email from someone who they thought was the owner of the company that they work for.

Authorities say the email asked them to purchase eBay, Mastercard, and Visa gift cards for employees to recognize their hard work.

The scammer then asked the employee to send them pictures of the back of the cards, which allowed them to redeem the cards.

Police say scammers can spoof emails that look legitimate. They say if something does not feel right, check with the sender by phone to confirm the instructions.

You can also check with your management team if you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from your employer.