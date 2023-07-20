MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be an officer.

Sgt. Ashley Croy, who serves as Mount Pleasant PD’s public information officer, said the agency was recently made aware that someone was impersonating one of its officers.

A citizen told police that the scammer stated there was a warrant out for her arrest and that someone was using her name for money laundering.

“This is a SCAM, and we want to remind and encourage our citizens to never give their personal information over the phone or send payments,” said Sgt. Croy in a press release.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said it does not conduct business in this way.

If you have received a phone call like this and provided information to scammers impersonating an officer, you are asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176 to file a report.