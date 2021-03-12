Mount Pleasant Police Department announces new chief of police

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is welcoming a new leader, but a familiar face.

Deputy Chief Mark Arnold will take over as police chief, replacing Carl Ritchie, who announced his retirement in January after more than 30 years of service with the department.

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant, joined the department as a patrol officer in 1995, and was later promoted to detective in 1997 and corporal in 2001.

“Mark possesses the education, experience, and skills to serve successfully as Mount Pleasant’s police chief. He understands our community and shares Town Council’s belief in the importance of maintaining a safe community,” said Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura in a press release on Friday.

Arnold was promoted to Lieutenant in 2013 and supervised the Office of Professional Standards. A year later, town leaders say he was promoted to the rank of Captain and managed the Field Operations Bureau and the Support Services Bureau.

He was promoted to Deputy Chief in July 2020.

“I am honored by the opportunity to further serve the Town of Mount Pleasant and a police department I have dedicated my professional career to promoting,” said Chief Arnold. “I am grateful for the Mayor and Town Council’s support, which along with our Town Administrator’s commitment, have allowed our personnel to deliver superior performance to the community we are sworn to protect and assist.”

Chief Arnold holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the Citadel and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Charleston Southern University.

His specialized education and training include graduation from Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy, Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course, and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.