MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD)— The Mt. Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) celebrated the grand opening of Vaughn Edward Kee Parkway Wednesday.

Community members and MPPD officers gathered along Highway 17 near Rifle Range Road to honor fallen officer Kee who was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver on Dec. 13, 1985.

Officer Kee had only worked for the police department for one month before the fatal crash. The department is carrying on his legacy decades later.

“Officer Kee’s name will always be remembered, and the hope is that those who do not know of his sacrifice will search his name and read about the sacrifice he has made so others may live,” said retired Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Richie.

Former officer Kee’s brother Bill was at the dedication ceremony and expressed how grateful he is for his brother to be remembered.

“I’m so thankful that they’re keeping my brother’s memory alive by doing some of this stuff because sometimes it’s easier to be forgotten, but he gave his life doing what he absolutely loved and to memorialize him like that is great,” he said.

In addition to being a reminder of Officer Kee’s sacrifice, leaders hope the road will benefit the community.

“This road is going to help hopefully some of the traffic issues because it connects Highway 17 to Rifle Range Road, so for folks that get stuck in that 17 traffic that might live off some of these side roads will have an option now instead of sitting in traffic,” said Richie.