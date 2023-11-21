MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you have an interest in law enforcement?

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for individuals to participate in its paid internship program for the spring semester.

According to the agency, the College Student Internship offers qualified students with practical work experience that compliments their academic coursework and course credit.

The program is designed to provide students with an opportunity to integrate theory and practice before entering the workforce.

“Finding a career after college can be overwhelming. Intern with us and gain work experience, develop your skills, and start building your professional network,” the agency said in a social media post.

Mount Pleasant PD’s internship program is a paid, non-sworn position that comes with eight to 24 hours per week.

Those interested are encouraged to contact the department’s Recruitment Officer by calling 843-884-4175 or emailing ehairfield@tompsc.com.