UPDATE: A Mount Pleasant Police Department spokesperson said Barry has been located and is safe.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.

Barry, 60, who suffers from medical conditions was reported missing on Tuesday, according to MPPD.

Photo provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department

He is described as 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped, long-sleeved shirt and jeans and carrying a brown bag in the area of Anna Knapp Boulevard and Highway 17.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 to report his location.