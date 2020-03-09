Mount Pleasant residents concerned about future Waterfront Park Pier extension

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A project at Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park is closer to becoming a reality, despite mixed reactions from residents and town council members.

The Mount Pleasant Town Council is currently taking bids on a project that would extend the pier 300 feet and add eight boat slips at the park. They believe it will improve the park overall.

Though approved by town council, the project has faced criticism from some.

Some residents who have been critical of the grant funded project say the impact to the ecosystem from the boat slips would be detrimental to marine life. Councilman Gary Santos disagrees:

“No impact to the ecosystem,” says Santos. “I don’t see how there can be, we’re not going to have gasoline tanks down there filling up boats.”

Gerald Grenier, known as Jiggin’ Jerry, has fished at the pier for years. He is pushing back against the project. At one point, Grenier says he obtained roughly 60,000 petition signatures against the pier extension. He believes there are no positive outcomes from the project:

“What they’ll be doing will be destructive, completely destructive to the environment and that’s the scary and the sad part about it, what it will do,” says Grenier.

Santos believes the project will benefit everyone:

“I can’t see how it could be a bad thing for anybody,” says Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Gary Santos. “It’ll allow more people access to the water which is one of the main reasons I asked DOT for it so that our citizens could have more access to the water.”

Others who support the project say after an initial impact, the extension will only be positive.

“As far as the construction of the pier, that might interfere with the fishing initially, but any structure that you build in the water eventually helps fishing,” says Jeff Cornelisse, a local fisherman.

Some Mount Pleasant residents say they have some concerns and questions about the project and plan to attend the town council meeting on Tuesday night in hopes of getting some answers.