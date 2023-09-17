MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Mount Pleasant restaurant is set to close this month.

Sal Parco, owner of The Mustard Seed, announced his retirement on Facebook and noted that the restaurant off Chuck Dawley Boulevard will close.

The Mustard Seed has been serving lunch, dinner and brunch to customers for nearly 30 years.

“I opened the original Mustard Seed over 28 yrs ago, and it’s been quite a journey. Along the way I’ve had the privilege to serve the greater Mt Pleasant community, even opening up additional restaurant concepts that were frequented by my cherished customers. It has been my great honor to be a part of the restaurant community and I’ll never be able to express my appreciation toward the many customers that I now consider to be my family,” Parco said.

Parco said after serving the greater Mount Pleasant community after so many years, he feels it is “time to pass the baton.”

“I am forever grateful to have been welcomed in with such open arms and my gratitude toward you is immense. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed coming to work everyday, meeting, greeting and serving the most wonderful group of loyal customers. You have been my family for almost 30 years and I will miss each and every one of you,” he wrote.

Parco said this will be his last week and invited the community to stop by for a finale bite.