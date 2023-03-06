Photo: Blessing of The Fleet from Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry will gather to celebrate the local shrimping and fishing industries during the annual “Blessing of The Fleet” on April 30.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition local shrimpers have been a part of for years.

The annual event will feature a boat parade, seafood samplings, shag and shrimp eating contests, and local artists and food vendors.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end around 5 p.m.

The boat parade and the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony begin at 1 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park Pier.

Parking at Memorial Waterfront Park is limited. Free shuttles will provide transportation from the East Cooper Medical Center, Town Hall, and Cheryll Woods Flowers Soccer Complex.

Festival admission and activities are free.