MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend as they crack down on unsafe driving.

The checkpoints will take place at four locations across the town on Friday and Saturday.

Locations include:

Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street – 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Chuck Dawley Blvd at Pleasant Oaks Drive – 12:00 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Mathis Ferry Road at Lucy Beckham High School – 1:00 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in these areas due to the presence of law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.