Mount Pleasant to extend its face covering regulations for another 60 days

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant will extend its face covering regulations for an additional 60 days, according to Mayor Will Haynie.

The current mask mandate, which was approved in mid-September, was set to expire Saturday at midnight.

Masks will continue to be required in grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings and facilities.

Mount Pleasant Town Council voted against extending its mask ordinance on September 1st, but after receiving feedback from both supporters and those who opposed the requirement, councilmembers later decided to approve the current mandate.