Mount Pleasant to host 26th annual Christmas light parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant will host its annual Christmas Light Parade on December 12th.

It all begins with a firework show at 5:30 p.m., then dozens of brightly lit parade floats will travel down West Coleman Boulevard along with community groups, bands, choirs, and more.

The parade begins at Live Oak Drive and travels south – it comes to an end at the intersection of West. Coleman Blvd. and Patriots Point Rd.

Those attending this year’s parade are asked to practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you feel sick, town leaders ask that you stay home and watch a livestream of the parade.

See planned road closures for the parade: