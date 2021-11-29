Mount Pleasant to host 26th annual Christmas light parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant will host its annual Christmas Light Parade on December 12th.
It all begins with a firework show at 5:30 p.m., then dozens of brightly lit parade floats will travel down West Coleman Boulevard along with community groups, bands, choirs, and more.
The parade begins at Live Oak Drive and travels south – it comes to an end at the intersection of West. Coleman Blvd. and Patriots Point Rd.
Those attending this year’s parade are asked to practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If you feel sick, town leaders ask that you stay home and watch a livestream of the parade.
See planned road closures for the parade:
- Whilden St. to Pherigo St. will close at 4:00 p.m. for the participant lineup
- Whilden St. to Patriots Point Rd. closes at 5:00 p.m.
- Ravenel Bridge off-ramp onto Coleman Blvd. closes at 5:00 (all traffic will be diverted to Highway 17)
- Patriots Point Rd. from Coleman Blvd. to Harry Hallman Blvd. closes at 5:00 (all Patriots Point and hotel/golf course traffic will divert onto Harry Hallman Blvd.)