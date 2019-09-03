Breaking News
Evacuations underway; Hurricane Warning now in effect for portions of the Lowcountry
Gov. McMaster, emergency officials updating public on Dorian's potential impact to South Carolina

Mount Pleasant to offer free parking to residents during Hurricane Dorian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant has moved to Operational Condition (OPCON) 1 early Tuesday morning. This signified the signifies the highest state of emergency operations.

Beginning at 2:00 p.m., the Portside Ferry Wharf Parking Deck located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge, 75 Port City Landing, will be available for free parking to residents during the storm and until Sunday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m.

All Town of Mount Pleasant Administrative Offices will be closed Tuesday until further notice. View the Calendar at www.tompsc.com.

The Committees of Council have been canceled and will be rescheduled. The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is also cancelled.

Monday trash and garbage route will be collected today. However, if you are not able to return your rollcart back to a secure location, you are advised to keep the cart and loose debris stored and secured until next week’s collection.

