Mount Pleasant to receive a Cultural Arts Center

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – WCBD – Mount Pleasant Town Council approved this week the amendment of the Capital Improvement Plan to include a Cultural Arts Center.

That addition allows for the town to accept donations to fund the Cultural Arts Center.

Town Council’s first plan is to form an artist foundation that will help fundraise the money required to build the arts center.

The center will house performance space, art galleries and rooms for artists to paint and work.

Donations may be made to the center by buying a chair or room that will be apart of the center.

Money given to the town is tax-deductible.

Gary Santos, town council member, said town council does own property on Rifle Range Road that they are considering as a location for the center.

Marie-Louise Moreto President of the Mount Pleasant Community Arts Center said the town has been in need of a public use space for years.

“People have been talking about this for years and it’s not really gotten any momentum. But now I think we finally have town council members who are really concerned and really want to promote the arts in Mount Pleasant,” said Moreto.