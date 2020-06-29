Mount Pleasant Town Council approves face mask ordinance by 6-2 vote

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Town Council met on Monday for a public comment hearing and subsequent council discussion regarding mandating face coverings under certain circumstances as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, as cases spike statewide and Charleston County emerges as a hotspot.

The vote passed 6-2, with one council member being absent. The ordinance goes into effect July 1.

The town has yet to release the full text of the ordinance with specifics regarding requirements, exemptions, and repercussions, however the discussions indicated that the requirement is for areas where social distancing is hard and inside public buildings.

During the public comment hearing, those for and against the ordinance shared their views with council. The session took on an almost “point-counterpoint” style, with residents on each side invoking the same arguments, but with completely different views.

One woman said that requiring the wearing of face masks was a miscarriage of justice, and a slap in the face to her pocketbook Constitution. Shortly after, she was followed by a fellow Constitutionalist with a much different view. He said that he has great respect for the document that ensures Americans inalienable rights, but those rights are not absolute, especially if they endanger others. He said that smokers likely felt their rights were being violated when smoking indoors was banned, but when data emerged confirming the dangers of secondhand smoke, that right was taken away in pursuit of public health.

Another man said that there was no data indicating that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, or that COVID-19 numbers are rising for any reason other than increased testing. Several nurses and doctors followed with statistics proving otherwise.

Arguments from council members were along similar lines: is this government overreach, or is it a necessary inconvenience in furtherance of public health? The majority of council members ultimately viewed it as the latter.

Town Council also passed a resolution that “strongly recommends” wearing a mask in all areas of the town.