MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Town leaders are moving forward with regulations for both electric bikes and non-electric bikes in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant town council members approved the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday.

“We realized that we need to catch up with what’s going on with e-bikes,” said Mayor Will Haynie. “So what we passed Tuesday night was the first reading of the ordinance — all the amendments can be made at second reading.”

The proposed ordinance comes after a woman spoke during a town council meeting in May about her dog whom she said was hit and killed by an e-bike on the sidewalk.

The woman called on town council members to put parameters on how e-bikes are used in Mount Pleasant.

A few regulations outlined in the first reading of the ordinance would ban e-bikes on all sidewalks in the town and not allow any e-bikes to be operated at speeds higher than 15 miles an hour.

The ordinance also would not allow anyone under 21 to operate or ride an e-bike without a helmet.

Mayor Will Haynie said he is supportive of the changes.

“Our police chief said no matter what gets passed it’s a matter of public education about safety. They are not going to be out there ticketing people, impounding bikes, that type thing,” he said. “They are going to be out there saying ‘these are the regulations that passed’ — whatever those look like after second reading.”

Town Councilman Jake Rambo said he believes the changes need to be looked at further and voted against the first reading of the ordinance.

“I think we just need to step back and look at this from a common sense safety approach,” he said. “You can ride down the road and tell if someone is recklessly riding their bicycle and so it’s really more of a behavioral thing than it is an outright ban — in my opinion it should be.”

Another part of the ordinance includes regulations that would not allow regular or non-electric bikes on any sidewalk unless the bicycle is operated by children 12 and under or by an adult that is accompanying a child seven and younger, provided that the child’s bicycle has a wheel diameter of 26 inches or less.

Councilman Rambo said he believes this regulation should be higher to protect older kids as well.

“I don’t think 12 and under is quite old enough for that exception. A lot of our middle schoolers ride their bicycles to school — Coleman Boulevard is a 30 mph zone and right around Moultrie Middle School,” he said. “So I’m not sure telling the 13 and 14-year-olds that are in middle school that they need to ride their bikes down Coleman Boulevard is necessarily a great idea.”

Mayor Haynie stressed that only the first reading passed, and amendments can be made during the second reading of the ordinance.