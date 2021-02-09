Mount Pleasant Town Council to consider removing some restrictions included in the town’s emergency measures

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Mount Pleasant are looking to remove some restrictions from the mayor’s emergency measures that were put into place during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night, councilmembers are looking to remove at least two measures that are focused on the possession of firearms and the purchase of alcohol.

The first measure prohibits the possession of explosives, firearms, ammunition and ‘dangerous weapons of any kind,’ and does not allow the sale of these items.

The other measure prohibits the sale of alcohol and possession or consumption while emergency measures are in place.

Town Council is expected to vote on the amendment to Chapter 41 of the town’s Code of Ordinances for Civil Emergencies Tuesday night.