Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss Shem Creek water quality on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking at ways to mitigate some of the pollution along Shem Creek.

Mount Pleasant Town Council will review a report regarding water quality in the creek.

Shem Creek is a popular destination for paddle boarding or grabbing a bite to eat. But several reports show that a portion of the waterway is heavily polluted.

Charleston Waterkeeper sends out a weekly report on bacteria levels in local waterways, and Shem Creek continuously shows up as a problem area when it comes to having high levels of bacteria, making it unsafe for people to swim in.

The organization reports the creek as a whole needs a “pollution diet.”

Officials say it’s up to the town to clean up the creek, and that is the goal of Monday’s water quality report with town council.