Mount Pleasant Town Council to discuss temporary changes for outdoor dining

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the Town of Mount Pleasant will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss some temporary changes as the town adapts to changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Pleasant Town Council plans to discuss allowing new areas for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in compliance with Governor Henry McMaster’s reopening strategy.

Those areas would include setting up dining in parking lots.

Gov. McMaster’s latest executive order, which went into effect on Monday, lifted some restrictions on the food and beverage industry, allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

That’s in addition to their carry out and curbside service.

Town Council also plans to talk about the town’s parks, all of which reopened to the public last Friday.