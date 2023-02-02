MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Mount Pleasant will soon assess traffic patterns and volume through a comprehensive study.

Mayor Will Haynie said the town will take an in-depth look at the flow of traffic and see what can be done to reduce the number of vehicles traveling on roads throughout the town.

“I mean, there always seems to be traffic,” said one motorist. It’s a concern often echoed to town leadership by those who live or work in Mount Pleasant.

“The number one complaint I get from residents is traffic,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie in an interview with News 2.

Mount Pleasant’s leaders have taken note of those concerns – they are now preparing to act.

“What we want to look at; what we’ll be discussing at our committee on Monday is a comprehensive look at traffic management in the town,” Mayor Haynie said.

Mayor Haynie said the study is not about building new roads, it’s about managing the traffic on roads already in use.

“We’re going to look at how the signals work,” he said. “We’re going to look at how the turn lanes are striped; we’re going to look at where the traffic patterns are.”

Drivers say the study is long overdue.

“The population here over the past decade has increased greatly. The roads are exactly the same,” said motorist Braden Burleson.

Drivers say they see several issues on the town’s roadways

“The volume of traffic, the stop-and-go of the lights. You can get momentum, you can look ahead, and the light looks green, but you’ll be slamming on breaks because cars aren’t able to get through the light,” Burleson continued.

And because of those issues, drivers do not always feel comfortable on the roads.

“I don’t feel too safe. I feel like I’m ready to get off the road,” she said.

Telisha Haworth, who said she often finds herself in stop-and-go traffic while commuting to work, is pleased to hear about the forthcoming study.

“I think that’s good. Definitely looking into it. I mean, I don’t know if they’ll be to fix it or not.”

Town leaders said the goal of the study is to reduce traffic and improve residents’ quality of life.

“The more you are at home with your family enjoying that quality of life, instead of sitting in traffic, the better,” said Mayor Haynie.

Mayor Haynie said this will be the first comprehensive traffic study conducted for the town since 2017.