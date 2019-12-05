Mount Pleasant Water Works moving forward with Snowden Community waste system

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Residents in the Snowden community have been working to get access to sewer lines at their houses for years, some even several decades but a solution is in the works, at least for some of those residents.

“The Mount Pleasant Water Works currently has a contractor installing the waste water main lines within the Snowden community,” says General Manager of the Water Work, Clay Duffie.

The waste water project in the Snowden community is something that has been a long drawn out topic between Snowden residents and the Mount Pleasant Water Works.

Snowden resident Michael German says the sewer project “seems never ending and doesn’t seem to have a happy ending.”

Duffie tells News 2 that the main waste lines are expected to be in place by spring time next year and the residents who followed the proper procedures will be allowed to tie into the waste water system.

“Mount pleasant water works does require annexation as a part of the town ordinance for receiving waste water service.” Clay Duffie, Mount Pleasant Water Works General Manager

The town of Mount Pleasant along with the Water Works are providing financial help to those who want to be added to the system with the hope that more residents will sign up.

German hopes to soon bring an end to the problem between the residents and Water Works because he says, “it has been a long process.”

