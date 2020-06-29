Mount Pleasant Waterworks publishes annual drinking water quality report for 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks released its 2019 annual drinking water quality report on Monday.

The report, which is made available to the public, answered frequently asked questions regarding the water supply and outlines data on regulated and unregulated water quality monitoring.

Officials with Mount Pleasant Waterworks said the report confirms that the utility met or exceeded all standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and enforced by SC DHEC in 2019.

“When an MPW customer turns on their tap, they can count on their water being purified, monitored, and tested to protect their health and safety,” said Commission Chairman, Rick Crosby. “Our highly trained operators and scientists work hard each day to ensure the water you drink is safe and of exceptional quality.”

The annual water quality report compares the quality of water supplied by MPW against drinking water standards established by the EPA and SCDHEC and provides local drinking water source information and shares test results, including substances detected in the water and their levels.

“We take water quality very seriously,” said Crosby. “It is our hope that by sharing details of our monitoring and testing process, our customers will be encouraged to learn more about clean water issues and help us as we continue the work to conserve this precious resource.”

You can view a copy of the report here.