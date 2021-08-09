Mount Pleasant woman wins $100K on lottery ticket during grocery store run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant woman won $100,000 from a lottery ticket during a quick trip to the grocery store.

Officials with the South Carolina Education say the woman ran into the Harris Teeter on Long Pointe Road for one item – a lottery ticket.

She picked her numbers for the July 26th drawing, and later when she checked the results on her cell phone, the woman realized all five numbers – 11, 12, 15, 23, and 25 – matched.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to spend it,” she told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant received a $1,000 commission for selling the ticket.