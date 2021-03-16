Mount Pleasant’s newly named police chief says keeping low crime numbers starts with community education

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputy Chief Mark Arnold will soon take over as chief of police for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Last week, we told you Arnold had been with the department for nearly 25 years where he held various positions from patrol officer to detective and corporal before being promoted to deputy chief.

“I like to help people,” he said in an interview with News 2 on Monday. “I’ve always liked to help people. I also like the law … I was a political science major in college, and I thought ‘what can I do where these two things come together,’ and so law enforcement was it.”

He’ll take over for the department’s longtime chief, Carl Ritchie, in May. He said often new chiefs are tasked with coming in and taking over an agency that is having trouble or needs a big shift in direction—but that’s not the case for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

“We’re a great police department. We’ve been a great police department for many years,” he said. “My challenge is to continue to evolve and improve.”

While crime in the Town of Mount Pleasant is very low, a growing population means growing pains. Keeping the community safe, he says, starts with education. “It’s reminding people not to leave valuables in plain sight, lock your doors, help us create a safe community together.”

He hopes the department can make a return to homeowner association meetings, which were halted due to the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Arnold says he’s looking forward to working with everybody to keep the community safe when he officially takes over a chief on May 6th.