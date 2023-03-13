MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man in connection with an attempted burglary at a jeweler Monday morning.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an unknown white male attempted to break into Polly’s Jewelry on N. Highway 17 at around 6:15 a.m.
Authorities said the break-in attempt was unsuccessful and the man fled toward the Cambria Hotel.
Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white lettering and blue, green, and yellow picture on the back. He was also wearing black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPPD at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com or call at 843-884-4176.