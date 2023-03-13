MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a man in connection with an attempted burglary at a jeweler Monday morning.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an unknown white male attempted to break into Polly’s Jewelry on N. Highway 17 at around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities said the break-in attempt was unsuccessful and the man fled toward the Cambria Hotel.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white lettering and blue, green, and yellow picture on the back. He was also wearing black and white shoes.

Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department Credit: Mount Pleasant Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPPD at dschnackenberg@tompsc.com or call at 843-884-4176.