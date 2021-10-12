Mounted horse patrols could soon return to the City of Charleston if approved by city council

Charleston police ride on horse on the parade ground at the military college of The Citadel before the start of the Democratic debate sponsored by CNN, YouTube and Google in Charleston, S.C., Monday, July 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mounted horse patrols may soon return to the City of Charleston.

An agreement between the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau would reestablish a mounted horse patrol unit through the Charleston Police Department.

CACVB would donate two horses, Watson and Holmes, both Bay Geldings, and cover the cost of equipment for both the horses and officers for one year to establish the unit.

Leaders say the purpose is to prevent crime and promote public safety.

It would then be up to the City of Charleston to further establish the mounted CPD horse patrol unit.

It’s being discussed during a Charleston City Council meeting Tuesday night. Count on us for updates.