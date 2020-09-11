Move-in day: College of Charleston students return to campus on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston students start the return to campus on Friday.

About 2,000 students will start moving into dorms on the College of Charleston campus on Friday and will continue through the weekend.

College president Andrew T. Hsu said last month all students who will be living on the CofC campus for the fall semester will be required to test for COVID-19 prior to moving in.

It came after students, parents, and employees spoke out about the college’s original ‘Back on the Bricks‘ plan to not require testing, which Hsu said was based on “sound scientific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

Individuals who spoke out said the College should require – or at least strongly encourage – some level of testing for the students who plan to live on campus, according to Hsu.

Students who do not follow school COVID-19 policies will face suspension.