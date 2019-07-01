Move Over Champagne…Glitter Beer is here!

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- This star-spangled brew is the new cool kid in town we think you’ll want to try.

Low Tide Brewing is rolling out 3 exclusive 4th of July beer flavors that are mixed with edible glitter. They almost look to good to drink!



Mike Fielding, one of the brewery’s owners, says that although the glitter is fascinating to watch, it actually doesn’t effect the true flavor of the beer. He claims that if you were blind-folded and given a taste test…you probably wouldn’t know the difference.



That doesn’t mean the beers aren’t packed with flavor. This year they will have a red, white and blue beer with their own unique taste.



The red is a “Tura’Lu Irish Red” with red glitter. The white is a “Sweet Carolina Kolsch” with white glitter. Finally, their blue beer (and arguably the most popular of the season) is “Aloha Beaches” with blue glitter.



Low Tide is no stranger to unconventional beer flavors. Their menu is ever-changing and currently features a summery array of sours and IPA’s.



Monday-Thursday they are introducing each of the glitter beers until the 4th when you can try them all. They also are holding a hot-dog eating contest if you’re up for the challenge.



Maybe the glitter beers will pair nicely with a hot dog? Let us know if you try them in the comments below!