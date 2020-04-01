Live Now
MPPD helps businesses ensure safe shopping

Local News

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Police Department’s (MPPD) Chief Ritchie met with the managers of Home Depot and Lowes stores to discuss best practices for social distancing within the stores.

MPPD reviewed efforts such as marking spots six feet apart near checkout lines, installing protective barriers at registers, and putting up signs reminding people to comply with guidelines.

MPPD gave a shout-out to local businesses like Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Greenwise Market for “taking extra steps to promote safety.”

MPPD is also reminding residents to only go out when necessary, and to follow the guidelines that businesses have put in place.

