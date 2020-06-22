MPPD investigating assault at Mount Pleasant restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is working to learn more about an assault at Toast Mount Pleasant.

According to MPPD, officers responded to the restaurant, located at 1170 Hungry Neck Blvd., around 11:15 a.m.

Few details were provided on the incident, and MPPD is asking anyone who may have been a witness to contact Detective Neese at (843) 884-4176 or dneese@tompsc.com

We will continue following this story as more details become available.

