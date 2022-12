MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Saturday morning for a missing child.

9-year-old Ella Richardson was last seen in the Coatbridge neighborhood of Park West on Toomer Kiln Circle.

She was wearing a red shirt, jeans, and no shoes.

MPPD said that police are canvassing the Coatbridge neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 843-743-7200 or 911.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated