MPPD shares tips to avoid falling victim to car break-ins

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is encouraging people to be smart and lock their car doors after 25 car break-ins have been reported during the month of October.

Of those 25, 22 of the cars were left unlocked.

Inspector Don Calabrese with MPPD says areas with a high concentration of cars, such as parking lots, apartment complexes and residential neighborhoods, can be targets for thieves.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” said Inspector Calabrese.

People will walk around and pull on car door handles until finding an unlocked vehicle. Medication, electronics, and cash catch the eye of people breaking into cars, but the most alarming thing being taken are firearms.

“We’ve had two guns stolen from unlocked cars this month,” said Inspector Calabrese. “We don’t want those guns to get into the hands of a criminal or to be used in a crime potentially, so please take the guns out of the cars.”

Another thing being taken are vehicles. There have been three stolen cars reported in Mt. Pleasant in October and of the three, two were left unlocked with the keys or key fob still inside.

“It makes it very easy for somebody to open the door handle and push the button and if the fob is anywhere in the car, then the car starts,” said Inspector Calabrese.

MPPD is working to combat car break-ins in town using crime prevention information including the nationwide campaign called the #9PMRoutine.

“At 9:00 p.m., take your valuables out, lock your car door, put your front porch lights on,” said Calabrese.

He says light is one of the biggest deterrents of crime.

Another campaign MPPD is using is Lock it or Lose it. Calabrese says it’s the best thing you can do to prevent your car from being broken into.

Car break-ins are not only a problem in Mt. Pleasant but all over the tri-county area. Remember these tips to keep your car safe.