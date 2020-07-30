Mt. Pleasant and Charleston PD working together to conduct speed enforcement on the Ravenel Bridge and 526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mt. Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments are partnering together to conduct speed enforcement in the Lowcountry.

According to Chip Googe’s Twitter, on Wednesday the two agencies wrote a total of 71 tickets within 3 hours. At that point, the highest clocked speed on the bridge was 81 mph in a 55.

As the enforcement continued on 526 later Wednesday night, more tickets were written. They clocked a speed of 105 mph on 526. According to Googe’s Twitter, that stop resulted in a $440 ticket and 6 points off of the driver’s license.

Police are asking drivers to please be mindful while on the road and to slow down pushing the hash tag, #AriveAlive.

